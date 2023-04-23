Punjab CM on Amritpal's arrest: Action will be taken against those who try to disrupt country's peace

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Hours after 'Waris Punjab De' chief and Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh was arrested, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that action will be taken against those who try to disrupt the country's peace and law. Amritpal Singh was arrested from Punjab's Moga, police said.

In a televised statement, Bhagwant Mann said, "We will not disturb any innocent person. We don't do vendetta politics..."

After his arrest, Amritpal Singh is being taken to Dibrugarh Jail in Assam. Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in Assam.

"The Punjab government handled this sensitively. No violence was reported. This is a very big achievement for Punjab Police," said AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

"All this (Amritpal Singh's arrest) was very well orchestrated and choreographed by his masters sitting abroad. Somebody was not only sheltering him, but also giving him all sorts of support, including money," said former Punjab DGP Shashi Kant.

Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh's uncle Sukhchain Singh said that their family will fight the legal battle against his arrest.

"If the police had worked properly, this arrest would have happened earlier. There was no need of all this drama. Now the arrest happened peacefully, did anything happen in Punjab," asked SAD leader Daljeet Singh Cheema.

"Strict action must be taken against those who spread terror and fear. Punjab (Police) took a little longer, it would have been better had this (Amritpal Singh's arrest) happened a little sooner," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

