'What kind of arrogance is this? Shah lambasts Rahul on not appealing in court against conviction

Image Source : PTI/FILE Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from membership of the Parliament, saying he wants to continue as an MP yet did not appeal in the court.

"You want to continue as MP and yet won't also go to court, what kind of arrogance is this," he asked.

Rahul Gandhi disqualification row

Following Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi served a notice to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22. The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha took the decision following which the secretariat of the House served the notice on the former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005. The development is likely to further escalate the political fight between the BJP and the Congress and its allies who have targeted the government over the issue.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties are continuing their 'black' protest against the BJP-led government over the disqualification of Gandhi and "trampling upon democracy in the country." On Monday, March 27, Opposition members also took out a march in the morning wearing black attire or bands on Parliament premises as part of their protest.

