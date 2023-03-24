Friday, March 24, 2023
     
Rahul Gandhi defamation case LIVE: Congress set to stage protest at Vijay Chowk against Surat court's verdict

Rahul Gandhi defamation case LIVE: The case was filed against Rahul Gandhi on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

Updated on: March 24, 2023 8:16 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in
Image Source : INDIA TV Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court in the 2019 criminal defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi defamation case LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark, in a setback to the Lok Sabha MP who faces the risk of disqualification. The case was filed against him on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?"  Meanwhile, the Congress party has decided to take to the streets against Gandhi's conviction and meet the President of India with other parties. The main Opposition party announced a mass agitation immediately after the conviction of Wayanad MP in a defamation case and said it will not just fight the case legally but also politically. In the wake of the verdict, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge convened a meeting of senior party leaders and MPs at his residence where after an hour of deliberations they decided to stage a protest at Vijay Chowk today. 

Live updates :Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case

  • Mar 24, 2023 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Rahul Gandhi will not be disqualified as MP if conviction stayed: Experts

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can escape disqualification as a member of parliament if the appellate court suspends the conviction as well as the two-year jail term awarded to him by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his alleged "Modi surname" remarks, legal experts said. Senior lawyer and constitutional law expert Rakesh Dwivedi referred to the apex court's 2013 and 2018 judgements in the Lily Thomas and the Lok Prahari matters respectively and said suspension of sentence and stay of conviction were necessary to escape disqualification as a lawmaker under the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

  • Mar 24, 2023 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Indian Youth Congress stages symbolic protest in show of solidarity for Rahul Gandhi

    The Indian Youth Congress held a symbolic protest near Shastri Bhawan here against the verdict of a Surat court sentencing Rahul Gandhi to two years of jail in a defamation case. The demonstration was in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, said general secretary in-charge Delhi, Coco Padhi. Many activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) proceeded towards Shastri Bhawan from the Youth Congress office and organised 'Satyagraha' in a peaceful manner.

     

  • Mar 24, 2023 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'Teli' community leaders target Rahul Gandhi, demand apology

    BJP functionaries from the 'Teli' caste and leaders of the community  demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his "defamatory" remark against people with 'Modi' surname, following his conviction by a Gujarat court. They also warned of an agitation against the Congress leader. The 'Modi' surname largely belongs to people from the 'Teli' community, who are part of the Other Backward Classes.

  • Mar 24, 2023 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress stages protest in Hyderabad over Surat court's verdict

    Congress staged a silent protest in Hyderabad against the Surat court sentencing Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019. Senior leaders of Telangana Congress, Youth Congress, National Students Union of India and party's Mahila Morcha staged silent protest in front of Gandhi Bhavan in the city.

  • Mar 24, 2023 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress president Kharge calls all Opposition parties’ meet at 10 AM

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called all opposition parties’ MPs for a meeting today at 10 AM. Following the meeting, the Opposition parties are expected to walk to Vijay Chowk to protest against the Surat court's judgement. 

  • Mar 24, 2023 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Will challenge Surat court's 'erroneous' judgment against Rahul Gandhi: Congress

    The Congress party stated that it will challenge the Surat court's "erroneous and unsustainable" judgement against Rahul Gandhi in a higher court. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the trial court has given a 170-page judgment that is still subject to translation and the party is working towards filing an appeal against it in a higher court.

