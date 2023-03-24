Rahul Gandhi defamation case LIVE: Congress set to stage protest at Vijay Chowk against Surat court's verdict

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court in the 2019 criminal defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi defamation case LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark, in a setback to the Lok Sabha MP who faces the risk of disqualification. The case was filed against him on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" Meanwhile, the Congress party has decided to take to the streets against Gandhi's conviction and meet the President of India with other parties. The main Opposition party announced a mass agitation immediately after the conviction of Wayanad MP in a defamation case and said it will not just fight the case legally but also politically. In the wake of the verdict, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge convened a meeting of senior party leaders and MPs at his residence where after an hour of deliberations they decided to stage a protest at Vijay Chowk today.

