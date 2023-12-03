New India votes on 'Politics of Performance': Amit Shah on BJP's terrific performance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the days of appeasement and caste-based politics are over as the New India votes on 'Politics of Performance' after the party's victory in the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan on Sunday.

Thanking PM Modi, he wrote, "There is only one and only Modi ji in the hearts of the people.Today's election results have proved that the days of appeasement and caste-based politics are over... New India votes on Politics of Performance. I salute the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan for this immense support. Many congratulations to PM Modiji.

He further thanked the people of Telangana for their support, he said, "Gratitude to Telangana people for encouraging support. Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership the BJP will continue to work towards the development of Telangana. With people's support, we will certainly make Telangana a prosperous state. My heartfelt thanks to the Karyakartas of @BJP4Telangana and the State President Shri @kishanreddybjp Ji for their tireless efforts."

"The tribal, poor and farmer sisters and brothers of Chhattisgarh appealed to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. BJP has been blessed with a huge majority. I express my gratitude to the people of Chhattisgarh for this huge victory," he said thanking the people of Chhattisgarh.

In a separate post on X the home minister thanked the people of Rajasthan for their support.

