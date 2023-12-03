'We bow to Janta Janardan': PM Modi thanks people after poll results in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally.

After a stellar performance by the BJP in recently concluded Assembly elections in four states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with the politics of good governance and development, which the Bharatiya Janata Party stands for.

"I thank the people of these states for their unwavering support and assure them that we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being," he said.

"A special thanks to the hardworking Party Karyakartas. Each of them is exemplary! They have worked tirelessly and highlighted our development agenda among the people," the Prime Minister wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"My dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, Thank you for your support to the @BJP4India. Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come. Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the people. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of each and every BJP Karyakarta," the Prime Minister said.

"There is only one and only Modi ji in the hearts of the people... Today's election results have proved that the days of appeasement and caste-based politics are over... New India votes on politics of performance. I salute the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan for this immense support. Many congratulations to PM Modi on this grand victory for the BJP," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP President JP Nadda has also congratulated people, workers, party leaders and PM Modi on Assembly polls results.

