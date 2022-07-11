J&K: After partial suspension, Amarnath Yatra resumes from Panchtarni side

Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: After partial suspension, Amarnath Yatra resumes from Nunwan Pahalgam side

Amarnath Yatra: The Amarnath Yatra resumed on Monday morning from the Panchtarni side, after remaining partially suspended due to a cloudburst incident, informed the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board. As per reports, the yatra was scheduled to resume at 5 am but remained on halt due to continuous rains. However, it has now resumed from Panchtarni. The yatra had halted in Jammu, but a fresh batch of pilgrims departed from the Baltal base camp today. Choppers from both sides, Baltal and Nunwan were available.

"We are filled with energy and will not go back without darshan of Baba. We have full faith in Baba Bhole and are waiting for the darshans of Baba. We are happy that the yatra has resumed. CRPF and other personnel have guided us to move ahead safely," one of the pilgrims told news agency ANI.

Sixteen people were dead and at least three dozen were missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods near the cave shrine of Amarnath occurred on Friday.

An additional 34 injured pilgrims were evacuated by IAF Mi-17 V5 and Cheetal helicopters today. IAF helicopters also airlifted 20 NDRF personnel along with six canines to search for missing persons stuck under debris.

The Indian Army on Sunday inducted radars to trace survivors under the debris which was laid after a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath on Friday. "Xaver 4000 radar has been inducted and has been operational at Amarnath since late noon for finding any survivors under the debris," said Indian Army officials.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited a base camp in Pahalgam and met pilgrims.

(With ANI Inputs)

