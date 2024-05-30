Preparations underway for Shri Amarnath Yatra 2024: Key guidelines for devotees

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024 shall commence on 29th June and conclude on 19th August

With merely a month left before the commencement of the Shri Amarnath Yatra 2024, the temple shrine board and the Jammu and Kashmir administration are working tirelessly to ensure a seamless and comfortable journey for devotees.



While, the temple shrine body and the J&K administration headed by the LG office, issued clear directives to department heads to ensure all preparations are completed within the stipulated timeframe, aiming to provide the best possible services to pilgrims, the authorities have also asked all the yatris to strictly adhere to the registration process and guidelines outlined by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), and enjoy the safe travel experiences.

Essential Guidelines for Yatris:



Do's for the Yatris:



-Mandatory RFID Card: Every registered yatri must collect their RFID Card from designated locations in Jammu or Kashmir Division before embarking on the Yatra.

-Identification Requirements: Carry your Aadhaar details for collecting RFID Cards.

-Safety Protocols: Wear your RFID tag around your neck at all times during the Yatra for safety and security.

-Clothing Precautions: Carry sufficient woolen clothing as temperatures may abruptly fall below 5 degrees Celsius.

-Weather Preparedness: Carry an umbrella, windcheater, raincoat, and waterproof shoes due to the unpredictable weather in the Yatra area.

-Waterproofing: Keep your clothes and eatables in a waterproof bag to prevent your belongings from getting wet.

-Emergency Information: Keep a note in your pocket with the name, address, and mobile telephone number of any yatri proceeding for Darshan on the same date as you for emergency purposes.

-Identification and Permits: Carry your identity card, driving license, and Yatra permit with you at all times.



Don'ts for the Yatris:



-No RFID, No Yatra: No registered yatri shall be allowed to embark on the Yatra without an RFID card.

-Health Awareness: Do not ignore symptoms of high-altitude illness.

-Substance Avoidance: Do not drink alcohol, caffeinated drinks, or smoke.

-Safety Notices: Do not stop at places marked by warning notices.

-Footwear Advisory: Do not use slippers; only wear trekking shoes with laces due to the steep rises and falls on the route to the Holy Cave.

-Avoid Shortcuts: Do not attempt any shortcuts on the route as this could be dangerous.

-Environmental Responsibility: Do not engage in any activity that could cause pollution or disturb the environment of the Yatra area. T

