Amarnath Yatra 2022: Online registration begins today | Check details

Devotees undergo registration for the upcoming pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Jammu, Monday, April 11, 2022.

The registration for the annual Amarnath Yatra began on Monday. The yatra is scheduled to begin on June 30 after it was put on hold for two years due to the Covid pandemic. The journey will begin from the twin routes -- the traditional 48-km from Nunwan to the cave shrine from Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

This year the government will be introducing a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system that will track the movement of the pilgrims to ensure their safety and well-being. Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), has designated 566 branches across the country for the registration of the pilgrims, in addition to the facility on its website. According to the guidelines issued by the SASB, no one below the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years will be eligible for registration. In addition to this, no woman who is more than six weeks pregnant shall be registered for the yatra.

Here is how you can register:

Go to the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) at shriamarnathjishrine.com

Click on the "what's new" section and select the register online option.

A new window will pop up.

Click on the link to register for the Amarnath Yatra.

Now, fill in all the required details and submit the registration for the Yatra.

“The registration has started at our branches in Rehari, Katra, Reasi, Akhnoor and Samba in Jammu and Kashmir besides 316 other branches across the country,” Deputy General Manager, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Jammu Circle, Yatinder Kumar told reporters at Rehari branch here where several pilgrims registered for the yatra on the first day.

The SASB also issued several guidelines for the devotees, some of which are mentioned below.

Kumar stated that pilgrims have to have to submit an application, compulsory health certificate from SASB-designated hospitals, four photographs and a fee of Rs 120. However, those who have registered for the yatra last year, but could not undertake the pilgrimage have to deposit only Rs 20 as fees, the official said, adding that those pilgrims who have crossed 75 years of age would be refunded Rs 100 which have been deposited as registration fee with the application last year after depositing the permit slip.

Kumar said each branch of PNB will register 30 intending pilgrims on a daily basis – 15 each for the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal. “We are very happy over the restart of the yatra after a gap of two years… we are thankful to the government,” Ranjeet Singh, a local resident, said.

He said he had already performed the yatra 14 times in the past from both the routes and had never faced any problem.

“This time, the shrine board has made additional arrangements and we are eagerly waiting for the day to have ‘darshan’ (glimpse) of the naturally formed ice shivling," Singh added. Besides the Punjab National Bank, the registration can also be done at designated branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, YES Bank and State Bank of India.

Officials further said the registration and issue of yatra permit will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis for the yatra, which will commence on June 30 with all Covid protocols in place and will culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan (August 11). The Amarnath Yatra was canceled midway in 2019 ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 in August that year, while only a symbolic yatra was observed during the past two years due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

During this year’s yatra, SASB has decided to put in place a daily route-wise pilgrim's ceiling of 10,000, excluding those traveling by helicopters. The board has also decided to extend the free-of-cost battery car service for the pilgrims at the 2.75 km-long Baltal to Domel stretch.

(With PTI Inputs)

