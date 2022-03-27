Amarnath Yatra to start from June 30, will last for 43 days

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

The Amarnath Yatra will commence from June 30, 2022, with all covid protocols & culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan. The Yatra will last for 43 days, Office of Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir said on Sunday.

The decision to schedule the 43-day pilgrimage was taken at a meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board chaired by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

“Today chaired Board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on 30th June with all covid protocols in place & culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan. We had in-depth discussion on various issues also on upcoming Yatra,” Sinha wrote on twitter.

The Amarnath yatra was cancelled midway in 2019 ahead of abrogation of Article 370 in August that year, while only a symbolic yatra was observed the past two years due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

