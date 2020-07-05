First aarti of Lord Amarnath (Shiva) performed in holy cave | Photos

Image Source : INDIA TV A glimpse of Baba Barfani

On the occasion of Ashaad Purnima, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, GC Murmu, performed “Pratham Aarti” of the ice stalagmite at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir on Sunday morning.

Murmu was accompanied by his principal secretary and chief executive officer of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Bipul Pathak, additional CEO AK Soni, Division Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole and other senior officials.

“Happy to share that the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board in association with Prasar Bharati will bring the live telecast of Aarti from the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnathji on various Doordarshan channels,” Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar had tweeted on Saturday. The aarti will be shown live at 3 am and 7 pm.

Thousands of pilgrims either trek the traditional and longer 45-km-long Pahalgam route or the shorter 16-km Baltal route to the holy shrine every year.

Indiatvnews.com brings to you some of the glimpses of the 'Pratham Aarti':

Image Source : INDIA TV A glimpse of Baba Barfani

Image Source : INDIA TV Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, GC Murmu, performed “Pratham Aarti” of the ice stalagmite at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath

Image Source : INDIA TV The ice stalagmite at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir

