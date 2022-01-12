Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress gets election symbol of ‘hockey stick with ball’

Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress has struck a pre-poll alliance with the BJP for fighting the Punjab assembly polls.  

Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s newly launched political outfit Punjab Lok Congress said it has got a “hockey stick with ball” as the party symbol for the February 14 state assembly polls.

“Happy to inform that Punjab Lok Congress has received its Party Symbol — Hockey Stick with Ball. #Bas Hun Goal Krna Baki (Making goals only left now),” the Punjab Lok Congress said in a tweet.

The PLC has struck a pre-poll alliance with the BJP for fighting the state assembly polls.

Amarinder Singh who was made to resign last year following a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had left the Congress and then had formed his own political outfit Punjab Lok Congress.

Voting will be held in Punjab on February 14 and the counting will take place on March 10.

