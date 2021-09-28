Amarinder Singh to reach Delhi today; likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amarinder Singh to reach Delhi today

A little over a week after stepping down as Punjab Chief Minister following a bitter feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu, senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh is scheduled to visit Delhi on Tuesday. According to sources, Amarinder Singh will be leaving for Delhi from Chandigarh in the afternoon. The former Punjab CM is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital, sources said.

Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister of Punjab on September 18, declaring that he feels "humiliated" and said he won’t accept state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu as the next CM or the party face in the Assembly polls. Sidhu was made the state Congress chief earlier this year despite opposition by Amarinder Singh.

Later, Punjab's first Dalit chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, took charge, promising free water supply to smaller homes, a reduction in power tariff and a transparent government for the “common man” in the poll-bound state.

Two deputy chief ministers, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni, were also sworn in by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at a Raj Bhavan ceremony, also attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

