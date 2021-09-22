What Captain Amarinder Singh said about joining BJP | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, INDIA TV Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh speaks to India TV about recent political developments in the state.

Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab Chief Minister last week amid a power tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu leading to the internal crisis in the party. The Congress made Charanjit Singh Channi the next chief minister of Punjab but everybody wants to know what will be Amarinder Singh's next move. Will Amarinder Singh continue to remain in Congress, form his own party, or join the BJP, he discusses it in an exclusive conversation with India TV.

Responding to whether he will be joining the BJP, Captain Amarinder Singh that he will not answer anything now... first he will discuss it with his supporters and only then make a decision.

Though Amarinder Singh neither said yes or no about joining BJP or any other political party, one thing which he made it clear that Navjot Singh Sidhu's leadership will be dangerous for the state as well for the country.

He said the Congress party won't even win seats in double digits if it decides to fight upcoming elections under his leadership.

On the newly-elected Punjab chief minister, Captain Amarinder Singh said that Charanjit Singh Channi is a good minister, an intelligent man. As long as he doesn't come under the influence of Navjot Singh Sidhu, ​he will be able to run the government.

"In my 52 years of experience, this is the fist time I am witnessing that there will be a dual or joint leadership of the party. But it doesn't happen like this, there should only be one leader..." Captain said.

Training his guns at Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh said, "four years ago, he was a BJP MP... he is nothing good than a drama master... just cracks jokes."

