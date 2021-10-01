Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amarinder Singh condemns killing of Sikh medicine practitioner in Pakistan's Peshawar

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has condemned the killing of a well-known Sikh 'hakeem' inside his clinic in Pakistan's restive northwestern city of Peshawar. The deceased man has been identified as Sardar Satnam Singh (Khalsa).

"Sad to know about the brutal murder of Hakeem Satnam Singh ji at Peshawar, Pakistan. Such a brutal attack against a minority community in Pakistan cannot be tolerated. Urge the @MEAIndia to take up the issue at the highest level & ensure Justice," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

The 45-year-old was at his clinic when attackers barged into his cabin and opened fire at him. Singh, who practised Unani medicine, received four bullets, died instantly, according to police. Singh was rushed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial capital's Lady Reading Hospital in an injured condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that the physician had arrived in Peshawar from Hassan Abdaal a day earlier. The killers managed to escape from the crime scene.

Singh, a well-known figure in the Sikh community, was running his clinic ‘Dharmandar Pharmacy’ on Charsadda Road in Peshawar. He had been living in the city for the past 20 years. Singh is survived by his wife, three daughters and two sons.

About 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, mostly in the Jogan Shah neighborhood of the provincial capital. Most of the Sikh community members in Peshawar are involved in business, while some also run pharmacies.

In 2018, Charanjit Singh, a prominent Sikh community member, was killed by unknown men in Peshawar. Similarly, news channel anchor Ravinder Singh was killed in 2020 in the city. In 2016, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf National Assembly member Soren Singh was killed in Peshawar.

According to the 2017 census, Hindus constitute the largest religious minority in Pakistan. Christians make up the second largest religious minority. The Ahmadis, Sikhs and Parsis are also among the notable religious minorities in Pakistan.

