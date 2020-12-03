'Nothing for me to resolve': Amarinder Singh puts onus on Centre to break logjam over farm laws

Image Source : FILE PHOTO 'Nothing for me to resolve': Amarinder Singh puts onus on Centre to break logjam

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that the Centre should take measures to end the deadlock over the three farm bills. Speaking to reporters after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Singh said that the massive farmer protests on highways near Delhi will not only impact the economy of Punjab but also threaten "national security". The CM added that he has nothing to resolve.

"I came to meet the Home Minister to reiterate our position and to make a request to him and the farmers to resolve this soon because this (agitation) affects the economy of my Punjab as well as the security of the nation," the Congress leader told reporters after the meeting.

Asked if he was trying to mediate between the agitating farmers and the central government, Singh said a discussion is going on between the two sides.

"Discussion is going on between farmers and Centre and that is nothing for me to resolve," he said. "I reiterated my opposition in my meeting with Home Minister and requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of my state & security of the nation," the CM added.

Meanwhile, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Railways minister Piyush Goyal are currently holding talks with the agitating farmers at the Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

"Government is constantly discussing issues with farmers. Today is the fourth round of talks and I am hoping for a positive outcome," Union Agriculture Minister told reporters ahead of a fresh round of talks with farmers.

The Punjab chief minister and his Congress party have been supporting the farmers' stir and the state Assembly had also passed a set of bills aimed at negating the Centre's farm legislation.

Singh had earlier said that he and his government were willing to mediate in the talks between the Centre and the farmers in the collective interest of all.

The protesting farmers, a large number of whom are from Punjab, have been holding sit-ins on the borders of the national capital. They are demanding that the government withdraw the new farm laws if it wants them to end their stir.

