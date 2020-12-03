Image Source : PTI Ahead of talks with govt, farmers list 6 demands - MSP key issue

As the protests against the new farm laws entered its eighth day on Thursday, the farmer leaders once again reiterated their demands as they set out for another round of talks with the Centre.

The leaders from various farm unions, including Darshpal Singh, Coordination Committee (Sanyukt Kisan Morcha) left from the Singhu border for Vigyan Bhawan, where they will meet Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. Meanwhile, Som Prakash, MoS for Commerce and Industry, said that the government will hold point by point discussion with the farmers to reach a solution. "Government will hold talks with farmers with an open heart in the interest of the nation," he said. The meeting on Tuesday was inconclusive.

Farmers 6 demands

Government should repeal the three laws

Law on MSP

Introduce MSP based on Swaminathan Commission Report

Withdraw jail term for stubble burning

50% subsidy on diesel

Withdraw cases filed against farmers

The farmers have been sitting on protests since November 26, a day after they started their marchres from the interiors of Punjab and Haryana to the Delhi borders. Thousands of farmers have been camping at the Singhu, Tikri borders with Haryana, and Ghazipur and Chilla borders with Uttar Pradesh from a day later.

