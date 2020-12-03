LIVE: Amarinder Singh-Amit Shah meeting deferred, second round of talks between Centre and farmers today

Image Source : PTI Farmers' protest enters day 7: Second round of talks between Centre and farmers today

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi has been deferred, sources told India TV. The two leaders will meet after the second round of talks between the Centre and the farmers who are protesting against the three farm laws. The CM was likely to hold deliberations with Shah in an effort to work out an amicable solution to the deadlock. Today is the 8th day of farmers' protest. Protestors said they are in for the long haul and will continue their agitation till the three farm laws are repealed. Farmers also demanding from the Centre to make the MSP a mandatory clause.

Meanwhile, in a bid to end the deadlock, farmers' leaders and the Centre will meet again today afternoon for a second round of talks. The meeting on Tuesday was inconclusive. Som Prakash, MoS for Commerce and Industry, said, "We are hopeful that the meeting will be successful. The aim of holding a dialogue is to find a solution. The government will hold point by point discussion with the farmers to reach a solution. Government will hold talks with farmers with an open heart in the interest of the nation."

LIVE Farmers Protest

Amarinder-Shah meeting deferred

10:55 AM: The meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Union Home minister Amit Shah has been deferred. The two leaders will meet after the second round of talks between the Centre and the protesting farmers.

10:40 AM: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said that he is deeply anguished at the death of Gurjant Singh and Gurbachan Singh, farmers from Mansa and Moga respectively during their participation in the protests at Delhi. "The government will provide full monetary & other assistance to their families," he said.

10:25 AM: People of Punjab want peace and development. There might be a few people making anti-social statements but we should keep a progressive approach and talk in the interest of Punjab: Som Prakash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry on pro-Khalistan slogans at farmers protest

The Government will hold point by point discussion with the farmers to reach a solution. Govt will hold talks with farmers with an open heart in the interest of the nation: Som Prakash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry https://t.co/SKlALxW53G — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

10:10 AM: Heavy security deployment continues at Singhu border

Heavy security deployment continues at Singhu border with Haryana. A delegation of farmers will meet Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today.

Delhi: Heavy security deployment continues at Singhu border with Haryana



A delegation of farmers will meet Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today.#FarmerProtests pic.twitter.com/QiYq1mExiM — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

10 AM: Chilla Border-one carriageway from Delhi to Noida has been opened for traffic. However, other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is still closed: Delhi Traffic Police

9:40 AM: Delhi: Farmers' leaders depart from Singhu border for their meeting the government on farm laws

Delhi: Farmers' leaders depart from Singhu border for their meeting the government on farm laws



A farmer leader says, "35 leaders are going to meet the government. We are educated farmers, we know what is good for us. We want these laws to be withdrawn." pic.twitter.com/pmw2NgZGdj — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

Amarinder Singh has been supporting the farmers' stir and the state Assembly had also passed a set of laws aimed at negating the Centre's farm laws -- the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill. Singh had said that he and his government were willing to mediate in the talks between the Centre and the farmers in the collective interest of all.

READ MORE: 'May give in to some demands raised by farmers', says Narendra Singh Tomar

The protesting farmers, a large number of whom are from Punjab, have been holding sit-ins on the borders of the national capital. They are demanding that the government withdraw the new farm laws if it wants them to end their stir.

A group of farmers from Rajasthan join the protest at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border against Centre's farm laws



A farmer says,"Around 500 farmers from Rajasthan are reaching here soon. PM said many times that MSP will be protected. So,what's the problem in putting it in writing?" pic.twitter.com/SVVCmHQH1f — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

Farmer unions claim the new laws will lead to the dismantling of the MSP system, leaving farmers to the mercy of corporate houses. But the government says the system will continue and the laws will give farmers more options to sell their crops.

Govt may tweak laws: Tomar

Narendra Singh Tomar has allayed fears of the farmers against the new agriculture reforms, a day before another round of talks between the government and farmers. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Tomar spoke about farmers' concerns, the Minimum Support Price (MSP), politicisation of related issues, and more. In a major development, Tomar has hinted that the government may give in to some of the demands raised by the farmers.

Earlier on Wednesday, Amit Shah held deliberations with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on ways to dispel concerns over the new farm laws. Tomar, Goyal along with Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash had represented the Union government on Tuesday during the talks with farmer leaders. The ministers are believed to have discussed the issues raised by farmers, and how the Union government can constructively respond to dispel concerns expressed by them over the farm laws.

Latest India News