Centre-farmers meeting on farm laws remains inconclusive, next meeting on Dec 5

Image Source : PTI Farmers block a part of the Delhi-Meerut National Highway during their protest march against the new farm laws, in New Delhi.

The fourth round of talks between the Centre and farmer leaders over new farm laws has concluded for today. The meeting that lasted for over 7 hours, saw discussions over various concerns of the farmers which they placed before the government. Though the meeting remained inconclusive, Union Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar once again assured farmers that Minimum Support Price (MSP) will not be ended. The next meeting will be held on December 5 (Saturday) at 2 pm.

Addressing the media, Narendra Singh Tomar said since the talks are taking place where the government is listening to the concerns of the farmers, he would like to advise and appeal to the farmers to end their protest, citing cold and inconvenience being caused to the people of the national capital.

Narendra Singh Tomar continued and said, "Some points have been raised in previous meetings and today's meet. Farmer unions are mainly concerned about these. Government has no ego, it was discussing with farmers with an open mind. Farmers are concerned that the new laws will end APMCs. The government will contemplate about seeing that APMC is further strengthened and its usage increases. New laws lay down provision for private mandis outside purview of APMC. So, we'll also contemplate about having an equal tax for private as well as mandis under AMPC Act."

ALSO READ | 'Repeal farm laws, or else...govt will fall': Farmer leaders set December 3 ultimatum as protest intensifies

"In the new Act, it has been provided that farmers can take their grievances to SDM court. Farmers' Unions feel that SDM court is a lower court and they should be allowed to go the court. Government will consider this demand," he added.

ALSO READ | Farmer leaders refuse govt's 'chai' offer, relish gurudwara's langar at key meet

Latest India News