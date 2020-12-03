Image Source : PTI Delhi traffic alert: Tikri, Jharoda, Jhatkira Borders closed; Know roads and routes to avoid

The Centre will hold another round of talks with farmers on Thursday, in a bid to end the protest over farm bills that has severely affected traffic movement in and out of Delhi. The farmers have been protesting near Delhi for more than a week, jamming roads and engaging in confrontation with the police which are guarding the national capital’s borders.

Meanwhile, traffic in Delhi-NCR was badly hit as the agitating farmers continued to block several borders like Singhu and Tikri towards Haryana and Chilla and Gazipur towards Uttar Pradesh, affecting movement of commuters as many were struck in the resultant traffic snarls.

The Singhu and Tikri borders have already been closed by the Delhi Traffic Police for any vehicular movement which has caused diversions at various points in the capital.

ALSO READ | Farmers' protest enters day 8: Live Updates

Delhi traffic alert: All you need to know

Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders--Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Tikri border, Jharoda Border, Jhatikra Border are closed for any Traffic Movement.

Badusarai Border is open only for two wheeler traffic.

Chilla Border-one carriageway from Delhi to Noida has been opened for traffic. However, other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is still closed.

Avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu, Auchandi & Lampur borders.

Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Lampur , Auchandi & other small borders also closed.Please take alternate routes. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK Road.

Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Akshardham towards Noida-Chilla Border due to overturn of an LGV near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 flyover. Kindly avoid the stretch.

ALSO READ | Agriculture Minister's BIG remark: 'May give in to some demands raised by farmers'

Latest India News