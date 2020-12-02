Agriculture Minister's BIG remark: 'May give in to some demands raised by farmers'

Image Source : INDIA TV EXCLUSIVE: Agriculture Minister's BIG remark on MSP. Here's what he said

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has allayed fears of the farmers against the new agriculture reforms, a day before another round of talks between the government and farmers. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Tomar spoke about farmers' concerns, the Minimum Support Price (MSP), politicisation of related issues, and more. Tomar hinted that the government may give in to some of the demands raised by the farmers.

"MSP was never a part of the law, and still isn't. It is government's priority to ensure each farmer is benefitted by MSP. After becoming Prime Minister, the first thing PM Modi did was to increase the MSP and the limit of govt's purchasing power. If you compare UPA's 10 years with Modi ji's six years, the government purchasing is double," the minister told India TV.

"Whenever government makes a law, it is not right to say that they were made in haste. Agriculture sector is has been PM Modi's priority. In six years, agri sector has progressed. As far as law is concerned, it is not brought in haste. A long exercise took place before these laws were brought in. Farmers are under a delusion that these laws will cause harm to them. We are ready to openly discuss and deliberate contentious issues raised by farmers," Tomar told India TV.

