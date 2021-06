Follow us on Image Source : PTI Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, on Friday, announced daily direct flight operations from Bengaluru to Hyderabad & back

Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, on Friday, announced daily direct flight operations from Bengaluru to Hyderabad & back effective July 12.

Flight 9I 517 will depart Bengaluru at 6.45 PM and arrive in Hyderabad at 8.15 PM. Flight 9I 518 will depart Hyderabad at 8.50 PM and

arrive in Bengaluru at 10 PM, it said in a statement.

