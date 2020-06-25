Railway cancels all regular train services till August 12

Image Source : FILE PHOTO All regular train services cancelled till August 12: Railways

The Indian Railways on Thursday announced cancellation os all regular train services till August 12. These include all regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains, the Railway Board said. The decision was taken keeping in mind the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying. However, all special trains -- 12 pairs running on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs operating since June 1 -- will continue, the board said.

Officials said the limited special suburban services which began recently in Mumbai to ferry essential services personnel identified by the local authorities will also continue to run.

"All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains for journey date from 01.07.20 to 12.08.20 also stand cancelled. Full refund will be generated," the Railway Board order stated. Earlier, the Railways had cancelled all trains till June 30.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Railways decided to give full refund for tickets booked on or before April 14. The railways will soon start issuing the refund for tickets booked for regular timetabled trains.

