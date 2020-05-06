All quarantined returnees of Tablighi Jamaat’s Markaz gathering to be released: Delhi govt

Image Source : PTI (FILE) A representational image of Nizamuddin Markaz

All Tablighi Jamaat followers who have undergone quarantine or recuperated from COVID-19 in Delhi have been ordered to be released, Delhi’s Health Minister Satyender Jain said on Wednesday. The minister has called upon the police to prosecute the Tablighi followers who have been found to be in violation of the rules, while others have been asked to return to their homes.

Around 4,000 Tablighi followers, tracked down by authorities, were ordered into quarantine as details of the episode emerged towards the end of March and in the first weeks of April. Approximately 1,000 of them had tested positive for coronavirus, as per authorities.

The Delhi government has now asked those who have recovered, as well as those who have completed their quarantine period, to walk back home, given they are not a subject of police investigation.

Delhi has been a witness to 5,104 coronavirus cases, a fifth of them linked to the Tablighi gathering.

Around a third of India’s coronavirus cases have been linked to the religious congregation that took place in March. India has so far recorded 49,391 infections, including 1,694 deaths.

