'A dawn without sun': Akhilesh turns emotional upon remembering father Mulayam Singh Yadav

A day after Mulayam Singh Yadav was cremated with full state honours at Safai’s mela ground, his son and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav turned emotional remembering the veteran politician who was called Netaji by one and all. Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (82) breathed his last on Monday at a Gurugram Hospital.

Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday shared a picture in which he is seen standing near his father's pyre. Akhilesh had lit the funeral pyre in the Safai’s mela ground on Tuesday, where people had begun gathering hours in advance filling up all available space.

In his tweet, he wrote, "Today felt for the first time…A dawn without sun."

The relationship between the father and the saon had hit a rough patch after the then party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled the then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and SP general secretary Ramgopal Yadav from the party for six years on charges of “gross indiscipline”. With this, a split in the party seems imminent ahead of the assembly elections.

Although the expulsion was revoked a day after, Akhilesh Yadav rebelled by stripping his father's role as the president of the Samajwadi Party. Instead, following a national convention in January 2017, he was named the party's 'chief patron'.

