Image Source : PTI Akhil Gogoi's mother on hunger strike, demands his release from NIA custody

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti Leader Akhil Gogoi’s mother, Priyada Gogoi, is on a hunger strike demanding his unconditional release from the NIA Custody. She began her hunger strike on December 20, at her residence in Selenghat in Mariani. The KMSS leader has been taken into 10-day custody by the NIA for allegedly merging his organisation with Revolutionary Communist Centre (RCC).

He has alleged that he was subjected to extreme torture by the NIA.

“I’ve been tortured heavily. It’s a conspiracy to divert the movement but people of Assam must fight for justice,” local news portal GPlus quoted Akhil Gogoi as saying.

Gogoi was brought to the national capital by a late night flight by NIA sleuths for interrogation. Earlier, on December 17, a special NIA court in Guwahati sent Gogoi to a 10-day NIA custody.

Gogoi was arrested on December 12 in Jorhat as a preventive measure amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Later, he was brought to Guwahati from Jorhat amid tight security and was produced at the court, which remanded him to 10-day NIA custody.