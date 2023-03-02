Arrest Khalistani Amritpal Singh.. or..: Punjab Congress warns Police chief over Ajnala incident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Waris Punjab De founder Amritpal Singh at Ajnala Police station

Ajnala incident: A week after the Punjab Police released a Khalistani sympathiser following a staunch warning, Congress on Wednesday sought immediate arrest of radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his supporters in the Ajnala case.

Congress Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, in a letter to the state police head, warned to arrest Singh, or else the party would start a protest. This came as Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city.

Amritpal extracted an assurance from the police that the kidnapping case accused Lovepreet Singh would be released. During the incident last week, six policemen, including former Indian hockey player and now Superintendent of Police (SP) Jugraj Singh, suffered injuries.

Accused roaming free

Claiming that the Ajnala incident shook the faith of common Punjabis in the AAP government, Warring said that the irony is that those responsible for the incident were roaming “scot-free” and “cocking a snook” at the government and the police.

“He has been spitting venom and is out there to destroy the hard-earned peace of Punjab and its communal harmony. Neither any note of my letter was taken nor was any check maintained on his activities,” said Warring.

Stating that the Congress has a history of sacrifices, Warring said, “We have never shied away from laying down our lives for Punjab and the nation and we will not hesitate in future either.” Praising the Punjab police, Warring said it is the best police force in the country.

