'Those who took Guru Granth Sahib to police station can't be called 'waris' of Punjab' says CM Bhagwant Mann

Ajnala Incident: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday took to Twitter and slammed the Sikh preacher and Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his supporters. Mann on Twitter wrote that those who took the holy book Guru Granth Sahib to a police station as a shield cannot be called the 'Waris' of Punjab. Punjab Police in view of the Ajnala incident informed that the demonstrators barged into the police station brandishing swords and guns and used the holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield.

Punjab CM Mann's remark

CM Mann's remarks came days after self-styled Sikh preacher and Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into a police station in Ajnala on the outskirts of the Amritsar city on Thursday, extracting an assurance from the police that his aide and kidnapping case accused Lovepreet Singh would be released.

What Mann Tweeted?

Amritpal, who heads an organisation called 'Waris Punjab De', and his supporters had brought a vehicle carrying a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib for holding "amrit sanchar" (a Sikh ceremony) at the police station. "Those who take the Guru Granth Sahib to police stations as a shield cannot be called 'waris' of Punjab and Punjabiyat in any way," Mann said in a tweet in Punjabi.

Punjab Police had said on Friday that the demonstrators had used the holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield and attacked police personnel in a cowardly manner, leaving six of them injured. Lovepreet Singh walked out of jail on Friday.

Dubai-returned Amritpal Singh was last year apointed head of 'Waris Punjab De', which was founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year. The event was held at Moga's Rode, the native village of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.



