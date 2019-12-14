Image Source : FILE Air traffic resumes at Srinagar Airport after 8 days

After being disrupted for eight days, air traffic finally resumed at the Srinagar Airport on Saturday. A SpiceJet flight from Delhi landed at the Srinagar Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Air traffic at the Srinagar Airport remained suspended for eight days due to dense fog and snow which brought down the visibility drastically. "We hope the weather will improve further and flight operations will resume fully," an official told IANS.

Life in the Kashmir valley remained paralysed for the second day following heavy snowfall on Friday. Jammu Srinagar national Highway connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country remained closed for traffic for the second consecutive day.

Heavy snowfall and incessant rains have triggered landslides and made the road slippery at many places on the highway. The snowfall has caused a dip in the temperature across Kashmir.

Srinagar recorded a night temperature of minus 0.5 degree Celsius. Gulmarg was at minus 5 degrees C and Pehalgam at minus 0.8 degree Celsius. The MET department has forecast an improvement in weather conditions from Saturday afternoon.