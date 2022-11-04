Air pollution & politics: Typical blame game between AAP, BJP manifests non-seriousness of polity | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI It was a political battle Friday between AAP and BJP

Delhi-NCR: Air pollution & politics: Delhi air pollution: Delhi-NCR on Friday witnessed choking air pollution with Air Quality Index (AQI) overall jumped to 472. Noida, which is part of the national capital region, recorded an AQI of 562, and continued to remain in the 'severe' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 539 and continued to remain in the 'severe', as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.

As Delhi-NCR’s air quality grew polluted, the political temperature too increased in the region as AAP and BJP intensified attacks against each other. As usual, the common men, the biggest victims, helplessly saw a typical political blame game.

Here are top 10 development on air pollution of the day:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conceded that air pollution is a North India problem, holding Punjab government responsible for stubble burning. The Delhi CM and Bhagwant Mann held a joint presser on air pollution, where they emphasised that it is also the responsibility of the Centre to take specific steps to save north India from pollution. Amid worsening air pollution conditions in the national capital, CM Kejriwal announced that all primary schools in Delhi will be shut from Saturday onwards till the situation improves. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai ordered 50 per cent staff of the Delhi government to 'work from home' and said an advisory will be issued to private offices to follow suit after getting alarmed by hazardous pollution levels in the national capital. Despite getting multiple chances at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the BJP has "failed" to keep the city clean, AAP's Delhi Convener Gopal Rai claimed. The BJP mounted a scathing attack on Kejriwal, accusing him of failing to check hazardous air pollution levels in Delhi and spending time in poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. BJP national vice-president and Delhi unit in-charge Baijayant Panda said Kejriwal was busy dealing with infighting in the AAP in Himachal Pradesh while people in Delhi were choking. "History will never forgive him," he said. The Supreme Court today agreed to list for hearing on November 10 (Thursday) a PIL seeking the issuance of fresh guidelines on stubble burning to curb rising air pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR). Punjab stubble burning turned Delhi to gas chamber, said Delhi L-G VK Sexena. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accepted that stubble burning is taking place in his state and sought one year time to solve the issue.

