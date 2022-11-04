Delhi air pollution: 50% government staff to 'work from home', private offices asked to follow suit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. An anti-smog gun is used to spray water to curb air pollution, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Highlights Environment Minister Gopal Rai today ordered 50% staff of Delhi govt to work from home

An advisory will also be issued to private offices to follow suit in Delhi

Gopal Rai said schools will be asked to curtail outdoor activities of senior students

Delhi air pollution: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai today ordered 50 per cent staff of the Delhi government to 'work from home' and said an advisory will be issued to private offices to follow suit after getting alarmed by hazardous pollution levels in the national capital.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said primary schools will be closed from Saturday (November 5) in a bid to protect children from the effects of worsening air quality.

At a press conference in Delhi, Rai said schools will be asked to curtail outdoor activities of senior students.

He said the Delhi government has decided to implement the anti-pollution curbs recommended by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), including a ban on non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles.

ALSO READ: Air pollution worsens: Primary schools in Delhi to be shut till further notice, says CM Kejriwal

"At a meeting with departments concerned, it has been decided that 50 per cent staff of government offices will work from home from Monday and an advisory will be issued to private offices to follow suit," Rai said.

In a bid to ramp up public transport, the government will also launch 'Paryavaran Bus Service' which will include 500 privately-run CNG buses. Rai said a six-member team comprising senior officials has been set up to monitor the implementation of the curbs on anti-polluting activities.

Revenue commissioners have been asked to prepare a plan for staggered timings of markets and offices, he said. He added that the government will implement the odd-even car rationing scheme if need arises and discussions on it are on.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today agreed to list for hearing on November 10 (Thursday) a PIL seeking the issuance of fresh guidelines on stubble burning to curb rising air pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi took note of the submissions of lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, who has filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in his personal capacity, that the air pollution situation has worsened due to stubble burning in areas close to Delhi.

"Even normal people cannot walk in such a situation,” the lawyer said, adding that “Air Quality Index (AQI) level has risen due to stubble burning.”

“List it on November 10,” the CJI said on Friday (November 4).

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi air pollution: Supreme Court to hear PIL on November 10

Latest India News