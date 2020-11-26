Image Source : PTI Air India allows 'no-show' waiver, free reschedule for passengers who couldn't report due to farmers' protest

Air India on Thursday announced that it would allow "no-show" waiver and one free reschedule to passengers who couldn't report for their flights in view of the farmers' protest. However, the waiver will only be valid for flights out of Delhi airport for November 26.

"In view of traffic disruption in NCR region due to closure of Delhi borders, we are allowing no-show waiver & one free reschedule to passengers who couldn't report for their flights. Waiver will be valid for flights scheduled out of Delhi airport for 26th November," the airline said in a statement.

There were traffic snarls during the day at Delhi’s border with police checking vehicles coming in from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Metro services were also restricted.

Farmers from Punjab faced water cannons and broke police barriers at the state’s border with Haryana as they pushed towards the national capital Thursday on their “Delhi Chalo” march against the Centre’s farm laws.

By late evening, a large number of protesters from Punjab and Haryana were close to Delhi, where too police were deployed in strength at border points.

Latest India News