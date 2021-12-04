An Air India flight bound for the US returned back to Delhi after flying for more than 3 hours, due to a medical emergency onboard. The flight was headed to Newark.
Further details awaited.
An Air India flight bound for the US returned back to Delhi after flying for more than 3 hours, due to a medical emergency onboard. The flight was headed to Newark.
Further details awaited.
Top News
Latest News
Rahul Gandhi targets Modi govt over no compensation to farmers who died during protest
Over 50,000 ventilators given to states from PM CARES Fund, says Mansukh Mandaviya in LS
Delhi govt to install 1.40 lakh CCTV cameras in second phase: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Controversial singer Sidhu Moose Wala joins Congress ahead of 2022
Opinion | Covid Pandemic: India is fully prepared to meet the challenge
Maharashtra: Beef worth over Rs 20 lakh seized in Palghar; two from TN held
US-bound Air India flight returns back to Delhi due to medical emergency onboard
Mumbai civic body mandates home quarantine for passengers from 'at-risk' countries | Top Points
South Africa: Concern over COVID infections in children under 5 as daily cases shoot up
UNHRC calls for humanitarian aid for 3.5 million Afghans to avoid starvation
Russia registers record for coronavirus-linked deaths in October
India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd Test, Day 2 Live: NZ 12/2, Siraj strikes; Ajaz Patel takes 10
Live Score BAN vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1: Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Match Updates from Dhaka
IND vs NZ: Gill has shown he has technique to bat at any position, says Tendulkar
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ Live Online
How Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif fell in love? Timeline of 'Vickat' love story ahead of their wedding
Antim: Aayush Sharma says more than a brother-in-law, Salman Khan is a mentor to him | EXCLUSIVE
Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan grooves with Madhuri Dixit on Chaka Chak, gives it Channe Ke Khet Me twist
After 'dulhe raja' Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif snapped outside her house. Court marriage today?
Deepika Padukone shares 'husband appreciation' post for Ranveer Singh before flying for Hyderabad
In a first, Pepsico's potato patent revoked by Indian authority
Cryptocurrency Bill: What Mukesh Ambani has to say on regulating cryptocurrencies
RBI Alert! Soon you'll have to pay more for ATM cash withdrawal | Deets inside
Sensex tanks 764 pts, Nifty sinks below 17,200 as Omicron enters India
Need to convert Fintech initiatives into Fintech revolution for financial empowerment of masses: PM
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down, Parag Agrawal to succeed him
WhatsApp rolls out Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting safety features in India
Vodafone Idea hikes prepaid plan prices: Check out new recharge plans
Apple to repair sound issues on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro for free: Know details
Goodbye 2021: 5 nail-biting thrillers of this year to freeze your winter nights (IN PICS)
Tadap: Ahan Shetty attends with girlfriend Tania, Athiya makes first appearance with KL Rahul
Let's celebrate Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' third wedding anniversary by recalling their love story
TejRan: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra's cute moments from Bigg Boss 15
Chhorii: 5 Reasons you should definitely watch Nushrratt Bharuccha's scary film
Omicron: Previous Covid infection doesn't seem to protect against variant
DYK asymptomatic Omicron cases spread faster; know who is more prone to variant of concern
Omicron variant reaches India: Precautions you should take to stay protected
Pulmonary Care & its benefits: The need to protect your lungs in these times
68% of Indian ultra-processed food products have excess salt and sugar
'The Omicron Variant' film poster goes viral on social media, netizens believe it's legit 1963 film
Abba Harmonium to Zomato's happy delivery boy, know the origin of these 7 trending memes
Elon Musk mocks Jack Dorsey's resignation, shares hilarious meme comparing Parag Agrawal to Stalin
Mumbai Police uses Ranveer Singh's '83' dialogue for Covid protocols awareness, Netizens laud them
Video of couple falling from JCB during wedding entry goes viral leaving internet in splits | WATCH
Solar Eclipse, Dec 4 2021: When and where to watch live streaming, do's and don'ts
Vastu Tips: Keeping light furniture in this direction will be beneficial
Horoscope Dec 4: Capricorns should be careful while driving today, know predictions for others
Horoscope Dec 2: Leo people will get responsibility of new project, know predictions for others
Know on which days water should not be offered to Tulsi plant