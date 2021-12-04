Saturday, December 04, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • In the last 5 years, the Centre has approved more than Rs 1 lakh crore for the development of Uttarakhand: PM
  • Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will reduce travel time by almost halved: PM Modi
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. US-bound Air India flight returns back to Delhi due to medical emergency onboard

US-bound Air India flight returns back to Delhi due to medical emergency onboard

An Air India flight bound for the US returned back to Delhi after flying for more than 3 hours, due to a medical emergency onboard

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 04, 2021 13:39 IST
air india flight returns to delhi
Image Source : PTI

US bound Air India flight returns back to Delhi due to medical emergency onboard

An Air India flight bound for the US returned back to Delhi after flying for more than 3 hours, due to a medical emergency onboard. The flight was headed to Newark.

Further details awaited.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News