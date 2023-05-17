Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Air India's Delhi-Sydney flight encounter mid-air turbulence; seven passengers suffer minor sprain.

Air India flight turbulence: Seven passengers onboard an Air India flight from Delhi to Sydney suffered a minor sprain due to severe turbulence, and the plane landed safely in the Australian city today (May 17), according to officials. The B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302, which had taken off from the national capital on Tuesday (May 16), encountered severe turbulence mid-air.

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that no hospitalisation was required.

"During flight seven passengers reported minor sprain. Cabin crew provided the first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a Nurse travelling as passengers, using an onboard first aid kit," the official said.

There were 224 passengers onboard the aircraft. An Air India spokesperson said the onboard incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as a standard practice. According to the DGCA official, Air India's airport manager in Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival, and only three passengers took the medical assistance.

In a statement, the Air India spokesperson said the flight "encountered turbulence mid-air leading to discomfort to the passengers on board". The airline said the flight landed safely in Sydney, and three passengers availed of medical assistance on arrival, none of whom required hospitalisation.

Similar incidents:

Meanwhile earlier this month, a scorpion stung a passenger on board an Air-India flight that was on its way from Nagpur to Mumbai. While there are instances of live birds and rats being found on board, this is a rare instance for a passenger to be stung by a scorpion.

"There was an extremely rare and unfortunate incident involving a scorpion stinging a passenger on board our flight AI 630 on April 23, 2023," an Air India spokesperson told media.

The female passenger was immediately administered medical treatment and rushed to the hospital soon after the plane landed.

On landing the said passenger was attended by the doctor at the airport and subsequently was treated at the hospital and discharged. "Our team followed the protocol and conducted a complete inspection of the aircraft and found the scorpion after which due fumigation process was carried out. We sincerely regret the agony and inconvenience caused to the passenger," Air India said.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Air India pilot suspended, airline fined Rs 30 lakh for allowing female friend inside cockpit

Latest India News