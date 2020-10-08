IAF demonstrated its operational capability: Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

The Indian Air Force has "clearly" demonstrated its resolve, operational capability and will to effectively engage with the adversary when the need arises, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Thursday, referring to his force's combat readiness in eastern Ladakh. In an address on the occasion of the Air Force Day, the Chief of Air Staff also commended the air warriors for their "prompt response" in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers and talked about the deployment of combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality.

The Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a five-month bitter standoff in eastern Ladakh. The IAF has made significant deployment in the region to deal with any eventuality.

"I would like to commend all air warriors for the prompt response in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers when we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality and provided proactive support to all the requirements of deployment and sustenance for the Indian Army," he said at the event in Hindon.

"We have clearly demonstrated our resolve, our operational capability and the will to effectively engage the adversary should the need arise," the IAF chief added.



