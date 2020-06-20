We are well prepared, suitably deployed to respond to any contingency: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Security scenario in our region mandates that our Armed Forces remain prepared and vigilant at all times, Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria says.

Indian Air Force chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Saturday said they are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency. Speaking on the Indo-China clash, Air Chief Marshal said, "it should be very clear that we are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency. I assure the nation that we are determined to deliver and will never let the sacrifice of the braves of Galwan go in vain."

"In spite of unacceptable Chinese action after agreements reached during military talks and the resulting loss of lives, all efforts are underway to ensure that the current situation at LAC is resolved peacefully," Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said.

#WATCH - It should be very clear that we are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency. I assure the nation that we are determined to deliver and will never let the sacrifice of the braves of Galwan go in vain: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria pic.twitter.com/EkoyK07qGU — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

"Security scenario in our region mandates that our Armed Forces remain prepared and vigilant at all times. The development at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh is a small snapshot of what we are required to handle at short notice," Air Chief added.

The Air Chief Marshal requested, "Please join me in paying tribute to Colonel Santosh Babu and his brave men who made the sacrifice while defending the LAC in Galwan valley. The gallant actions in a highly-challenging situation have demonstrated our resolve to protect India's sovereignty at any cost."

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage