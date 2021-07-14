AIMIM chief Owaisi takes a dig at PM's inaugurating multiple projects amid Covid pandemic

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to inaugurate series of new projects in the upcoming days, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that it is 'part of fighting coronavirus third wave.'

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi on July 15 and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore there and would also virtually launch a newly-built five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station and a host of other big-ticket projects on July 16.In a tweet, the AIMIM chief said, "/@PMOIndia's preparedness for third wave - Blame the people, 60% decline in vaccination, Inaugurate 5-star hotels"

The Muslim leader also alleged that there has been decline in nationwide vaccination numbers. Notably, on Tuesday, the Centre has also admitted that there has been a decline in average daily inoculation against the coronavirus since June 21. According to the data available on the CoWIN platform, an average of 61.14 lakh doses of vaccine were administered daily in the week from June 21-27, which dropped to 41.92 lakh doses daily in the subsequent week of June 28-July 4.

Owaisi also said that blaming the people is also part of Centre's plan to fight the possible third wave of the pandemic.

The crowds at hill stations and markets where people are not wearing masks or following Covid-19 protocols are a matter of concern, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Tuesday, calling the scenes that have played out in several parts of the country as “not right”.

