Gandhinagar gets India's first 5-star hotel atop a railway station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a newly-built five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station on Friday at 4 pm. The redevelopment of Gandhinagar railway station and construction of the five-star hotel started in January 2017 by the Indian Railway Stations Redevelopment Corporation (IRSDC).

The luxury hotel, having 318 rooms and to be operated by a private entity, is spread across 7,400 square meters and has been built at a cost of Rs 790 crore. The hotel will host national and international guests who will come to attend seminars and conferences at Mahatma Mandir, a convention centre situated just opposite the property.

The 5-star hotel building over railway tracks is one of the tallest buildings in Gandhinagar having 76.99 metres height with three towers of 9-11-11 floors arranged in triquetra shape symbolizing ‘Trinity form’.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend the inauguration virtually. Besides, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries will remain present at the function in Gandhinagar.

Later, the PM will virtually inaugurate three new attractions at the Science City in Ahmedabad. These attractions are - an aquatic gallery, a robotic gallery and a nature park.

The aquatic gallery, built at a cost of Rs 264 crore in the Science City, is India's largest aquarium having 68 large tanks to display marine life, including sharks. In all, the aquarium has around 11,600 fishes and marine animals of 188 different species. The gallery also has a 28-meter-long underwater walkway tunnel for watching the marine species. The gallery also has a 5D theatre.

Another attraction is robotic gallery, built at a cost of Rs 127 crore and spread across 11,000 square meters. It has over 200 robots of 79 different types, including humanoid robots having human-like bodies and machines which can interact with human beings. The nature park, built at a cost of Rs 14 crore, is spread across 20 acres and has life-size statues of animals.

During the virtual event, PM Modi would also flag off Gandhinagar-Varanasi weekly superfast train and Gandhinagar-Varetha MEMU train. He will also dedicate the newly electrified Mehsana-Varetha broad gauge rail line, which passes through Vadnagar (PM's hometown), and a 266km stretch between Surendranagar and Pipavav station.

With PTI Inputs

