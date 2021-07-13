Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sidhu to join AAP? Disgruntled Congress leader says Kejriwal's AAP always recognised his 'vision & work'

Disgruntled Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has dropped big hints that he could join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of Punjab Assembly polls early next year. In a tweet shared on Tuesday afternoon, Sidhu heaped praise on the AAP for recognising his work and vision. Sidhu's remark comes amidst continuous infighting in the Punjab Congress.

"Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision and work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present 'Punjab Model'. It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab," Sidhu wrote as he shared a video of India TV.

Sidhu, who had resigned from the Punjab Cabinet after he was divested of the local bodies portfolio in 2019, has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. He has attacked the CM over the delay in justice in the 2015 incidents of sacrilege and subsequent police firing. Singh has also slammed Sidhu for continuously attacking him over the sacrilege issue and termed the former's outbursts "total indiscipline".

The Congress leadership is trying to work out a formula to accommodate all sections and give a prominent role to Sidhu, either in the state cabinet or in the organisation. The Congress high-command does not want Sidhu to quit the party at this crucial stage when elections are only a few months away in Punjab and is trying to work out a formula between Singh and the former state minister.

Earlier, Singh and Sidhu had appeared before an AICC panel set up Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. Singh even met Sonia Gandhi. Sidhu had met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra separately.

The cricketer-turned-politician had quit the BJP in 2016. He was then a Rajya Sabha MP. He later joined the Congress and won elections in 2017 from Amritsar East, a seat represented by his wife from BJP's quota until she revolted in 2016.

The Congress party is making efforts to bring all leaders together ahead of next year's Assembly polls and present a united face of the party.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had in the 2017 Assembly polls emerged as the principal opposition party. The party won 20 seats, two more than SAD. AAP leaders including its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal have time and again invited Sidhu to join the party.

