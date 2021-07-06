Amid Congress infighting in Punjab, CM Captain Amarinder Singh meets president Sonia Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the chief minister.

Amid reports of factionalism in the Punjab Congress, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is also present in the meeting.

The meeting assumes significance as the party high command has been trying to resolve the internal rift in the Punjab unit of the Congress and there is talk of its revamp, with just months to go for the assembly polls.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the chief minister, attacking him on issues like the alleged delay in the completion of a probe into the 2015 desecration of Sikh texts and the subsequent police firing on protesters.

Earlier, the cricketer-turned-politician had met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

