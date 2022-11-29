AIIMS server down: Delhi Police say no ransom demand brought in by hospital authorities

Follow us on Image Source : FILE At 7 am on Wednesday (November 23), the primary and first backup servers of AIIMS were corrupted and it was later found to be a ransomware attack.

AIIMS server down : The Delhi Police late on Monday evening refused the claims that flitted around stating that the ones that had allegedly demanded Rs 200 crore from the authorities of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (AIIMS). It is to be noted here that the server for the teaching hospital has been down for the last six days.

"In AIIMS Delhi Computer Incident: No Ransom Demand as being quoted by certain sections of the media has been brought to notice by AIIMS authorities," Delhi Police said in the statement.

Meanwhile, on restoring normal services, AIIMS said in a statement that data restoration and server cleansing are in progress. "The data restoration and server cleaning are in progress. It is taking some time due to the volume of data and a large number of servers for the hospital services.

