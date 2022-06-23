AIADMK meet throws weight behind EPS, sticks to single leader demand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Edappadi K Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami news: The AIADMK General Council on Thursday backed Edappadi K Palaniswami and rejected all the 23 proposed resolutions. It also announced that the one and only demand of GC members is to bring in a system of a single leadership for the party.

As soon as the meet commenced amid chaotic scenes of slogan shouting, the process of passage of already decided resolutions were taken up. The first of them was proposed by Coordinator O Panneerselvam and seconded by Palaniswami, who addressed the former as 'brother' in his brief remarks.

Soon, senior leader C Ve Shanmugam who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha announced that all resolutions "are rejected by the General Council."

Deputy Secretary K P Munusamy said all the GC members have rejected all the 23 proposed resolutions. "Their one and only demand is for a single leadership." When such a resolution favouring a single leadership (favouring EPS) is taken up and passed, all other resolutions would be adopted as and when the GC is convened in future, he added.

Meeting began amid commotion

Amid commotion, the Executive and General Council meetings of the main opposition AIADMK commenced. A palpable sense of anxiety prevailed as supporters of O Paneerselvam (OPS) and EPS engaged in rival slogan shouting and some of them loudly argued against one another and voiced their full-throated backing to their respective leaders.

Latest India News