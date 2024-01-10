Ahyodhya Ram mandir: RSS chief Bhagwat formally invited to Ram temple consecration ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Misra and VHP working president Alok Kumar meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Delhi

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat received a formal invite to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. After receiving the invitation, he said it was his "good fortune" to be a part of such a grand occasion.

Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Misra and VHP working president Alok Kumar called on Bhagwat in Delhi and invited him for the historic event.

The RSS chief said there is great enthusiasm in every village and household over the opening of the Ram temple.

"It is a matter of immense good fortune that I have got the opportunity to be present there on such a grand occasion. This is an occasion to solidify the dignity and purity of this country," Bhagwat said.

After so many years we have rebuilt the symbol of India's self and we have done that on the basis of our righteous efforts, he added.

"It's in a way a declaration to the entire world that India has stood on its own and will now move forward for prosperity and peace in the entire world," the RSS chief.

Bhagwat said he felt that it was a blessing to have got the opportunity to attend the consecration ceremony.

"Through this we have found the direction that should be ours, which we were trying to find for many decades," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and thousands of seers from across the country have been invited for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple which will be organised in Ayodhya on January 22.

Ahead of the event, the volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliates, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), have been reaching out to people across the country and inviting them to join the consecration ceremony by offering prayers at temples in their neighbourhoods.

RSS workers embarked on a nationwide door-to-door public outreach programme across the country on January 1.

At a three-day meeting of its national executive at Bhuj in Gujarat’s Kutch district in November last year, the RSS had discussed the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and its plans to make the event a "grand success".

