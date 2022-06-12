Ahmedabad: Thousands queue up at petrol pumps after rumours on whatsapp | Know more

Highlights Shortage rumours forced people to queue up at petrol pumps

Long queues of two & four wheelers were witnessed at most stations

The price of petrol in Ahmedabad on Saturday stood at Rs 96.98

Ahmedabad petrol pump news update: Long queues snaked around petrol pumps after rumours of a shortage forced people to rush to their nearest station.

Hundreds of two and four-wheelers were witnessed at most of the petrol pumps around midnight in the city following a rumour on social media about a possible strike of petrol pump owners. There was also a rumour that Saudi Arabia has stopped the supply of crude oil to India.

Also Read | Govt may borrow 1 trillion rupees after reducing excise duty on petrol, diesel: Report

People kept thronging the stations post-midnight despite several attempts by petrol pump employees that no pump is going to be closed. The situation turned awry in a few hours and many gas stations had to be shut down. On any regular day, many pumps in the city are closed at around11 pm, but on Saturday night the view was different. People kept coming to the petrol pumps to get petrol. The price of petrol in Ahmedabad on Saturday stood at Rs 96.98.

Also Read | Maharashtra govt slashes VAT on petrol and diesel after Kerala and Rajasthan

Latest India News