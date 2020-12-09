Gujarat: Massive fire breaks at chemical factory in Ahmedabad's Vatva area

Image Source : ANI Gujarat: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Ahmedabad's Vatva, 20 fire tenders douse flames

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Ahmedabad's Vatva area in the wee hours on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. As many as 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

According to Ahmedabad Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt, fire broke out at around 1 am and it has been brought under control. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

In a similar incident on Sunday, around 20 shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out at a market complex in the Bapunagar area. Fire officials informed that the blaze in the three-storey complex started from a tea cart on the first floor.

