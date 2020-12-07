Image Source : FILE PHOTO/INDIA TV Rajasthan: 11 killed in two accidents

Eleven people were killed and 12 injured in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan on Monday, police said. Six people died and two were injured when a jeep in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in Churu district.

The incident occurred near Bhanipura when the jeep was on its way to Dungargarh in Bikaner, police said.

The deceased were identified as Lalaram (60), Reshmi (65), Kanaram (40), Kalawati (30), Kamla (35) and Seema Devi (50), the police said, adding that the injured are being treated at the district hospital.

In Bhilwara, a van and a truck collided on Sunday night, killing five people and injuring 10. The injured include four children.

The accident occurred near Gaushala roundabout in Jahajpur area when the victims were returning home after attending a wedding in Ajmer.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police added.

