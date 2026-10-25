Man killed after Mercedes driven by judge's 17-year-old son hits scooter in Kochi

Kochi:

A 54-year-old man was killed after a Mercedes-Benz car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old son of an Additional District Judge rammed into his scooter in Kochi in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The accident occurred near Cheranelloor between 2 am and 3 am.

Teenager taken into police custody

The deceased was identified as Jayabalakrishnan, a native of Manjali.

According to police, the car hit the scooter from behind, killing the man. The vehicle is registered in the name of the judge, police said.

The teenager was taken into police custody following the incident. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges related to reckless driving and causing death by negligence.

According to the preliminary police report, the teenager was not under the influence of alcohol. His blood samples have been collected for further analysis.

Man died on spot

The deceased's niece told reporters that her uncle ran a food stall for a living and was returning home when the accident occurred.

She claimed that the car must have been driven at high speed as her uncle's scooter was badly damaged and the various items he was carrying on his two-wheeler were scattered all around the accident site.

"He died on the spot," she said.

The woman also alleged that the judge spoke to her in a disrespectful tone at the police station when she questioned him as to why his minor son was allowed to drive the car.

"We will move forward with the case, especially in view of the judge's attitude. Also, it should be a lesson to everyone not to drive a vehicle without a license," she said.

Four killed as sleeper bus collides with truck in Mysuru

Earlier on October 16, at least four people were killed and 14 others injured after a sleeper bus collided head-on with a truck near Periyapatna in Karnataka, close to Hunsur in the wee hours. The accident occurred when the AC sleeper bus, operated by Kaveri Tour and Travels, travelling from Kozhikode in Kerala to Bengaluru, collided with the truck.

The deceased have been identified as Aftab, Sajesh, 36, a resident of Mankavu, and Sunil. The identity of the fourth victim is yet to be established.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

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