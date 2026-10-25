BJP slams Kharge over 'Modi ka baap bhi jayega' remark, calls Congress 'mafia gang'

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi’s father will go), accusing the opposition party of using the language of "goons and hooligans" and likening its functioning to that of a "mafia gang".

'Appear more like a mafia gang than a political party'

Reacting to Kharge's remark, the BJP said, "A language once associated with goons and hooligans is now being used by the Congress president. Out of frustration, their ‘Yuvraj’ sometimes misbehaves with women police personnel on the streets and at other times gets into scuffles with his own party leaders."

The BJP further alleged that the Congress' style of functioning had taken on the characteristics of a mafia, adding that it appeared more like a "mafia gang" than a political party.

Taking a swipe at the Congress leadership, the BJP said the party’s former president had spent 10 years trying to fulfil the political ambition reflected in Kharge's statement but was eventually voted out of power.

"Their entire style of functioning has taken on the characteristics of a mafia. They appear more like a mafia gang than a political party. Congress's then president tried every trick for 10 years to fulfil the dream reflected in Kharge ji's statement, but the party was voted out of power," the BJP said.

"Today, her son is pursuing the same dream, wandering from one place to another, sometimes in Vietnam and sometimes in Colombia," the BJP said, in an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"The people of this country will never allow you to fulfil this dream," the party added.

Amit Shah hits out at Congress

Union home minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of crossing all limits of political decorum by "targeting Modi ji's father".

Shah accused the Congress of repeatedly using abusive language against the Prime Minister and his family. "This is not the first time that the Congress party has used abusive language against Modi ji or his family. At times, they have hurled insults at his revered mother, at times called him 'merchant of death,' and at times mocked his poverty by calling him 'chaiwala,'" he said.

BJP president Nitin Nabin also criticised Congress chief, calling it a reflection of the party's "ideological bankruptcy".

"There is a certain dignity to political opposition as well, but dragging the departed family members into speeches from public platforms has now become the real 'culture' of Rahul Gandhi and the entire opposition. This is not Kharge ji's personal statement, but a revelation of the entire Congress party's lack of decorum in its thinking," Nabin said.

What did Kharge say?

The controversy erupted during Kharge's address at an event in Patna marking the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first chief minister, Shri Krishna Singh.

A ruckus broke out during Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's address at the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Dr Shri Krishna Singh in Patna, Bihar, on Sunday. During the address, a person present at the event reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere. Responding to the remark, Kharge said, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega."

He further hit out at the Prime Minister, saying PM Modi has a habit of telling lies. "PM Modi has a habit of telling lies. He had said that he would bring back black money in his first 100 days. I want to ask, where is that money?" Kharge asked.

He also launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling for ending its ideology in the country. As long as the ideology of the RSS persists in this country, there will be no peace," he added.

The Congress leader also accused the Sangh of engaging in communal activities since its inception.

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