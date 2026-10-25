Kerala Lok Bhavan recommends removal of KPSC chairman to President Murmu over alleged irregularities

Thiruvananthapuram:

Former Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has recommended the removal of Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman MR Baiju over allegations of irregularities involving the recruitment body, news agency PTI sources said on Sunday. The recommendation was made while Arlekar was serving as governor of Kerala, before his transfer to Tamil Nadu.

According to Lok Bhavan sources, Arlekar wrote to President Droupadi Murmu recommending Baiju's removal, citing allegations of irregularities and an investigation into the functioning of the statutory body.

Officials said such a move was unprecedented in the state's history.

Arlekar had served as governor of Kerala and also held additional charge of Tamil Nadu before being transferred to the neighbouring state. Om Prakash Mathur has since succeeded him.

The Kerala Public Service Commission is responsible for recruitment to government services in the state.

Crime Branch probing irregularities in PSC examination

The development comes amid a Crime Branch investigation into alleged irregularities in a Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) examination for the post of chief of the State Planning Board.

The probe was later expanded to cover alleged irregularities in other PSC examinations as well.

According to Lok Bhavan sources, Yuva Morcha and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had submitted a complaint to Arlekar during his tenure as governor. Following the complaint, he sought a report from the PSC’s internal vigilance wing on the allegations.

Arlekar also examined the police investigation report concerning the allegations against the commission, the sources said.

About a week before his transfer, Arlekar sent a letter to President Murmu outlining the grounds for recommending Baiju's removal, they added. He also referred the matter to the Supreme Court, according to the sources.

Arlekar was relieved of his duties as Kerala's governor on October 23 following his transfer to Tamil Nadu.

Yuva Morcha welcomes move

BJP's youth wing, Yuva Morcha, welcomed the move to remove Baiju and demanded that the statutory body be dissolved.

Yuva Morcha state president Manuprasad said, "We had filed the complaint to the governor, based on which he sought reports and made recommendations to the President. We also want a detailed probe into the functioning of the body."

He said Yuva Morcha was seeking an appointment with the President to raise its concerns over the PSC and unemployment in the state. "We, along with senior BJP leaders, are looking for an appointment with the President. Once it is granted, a delegation from Kerala, including Yuva Morcha representatives, will raise our concerns about the PSC and unemployment in the state," he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition, Pinarayi Vijayan, alleged that Lok Bhavan acted unconstitutionally by recommending the removal of the PSC chairman and the dissolution of the commission, and demanded that the state government clarify its stand on the issue.

In a statement, the CPI(M) veteran termed the governor's move illegal, unconstitutional and an abuse of power, arguing that the removal of the PSC chairman and members could only be undertaken by following the procedure prescribed under Article 317 of the Constitution.

Under Article 316, members of the PSC are appointed for a six-year term, he said, adding that the President could remove a chairman or member on grounds of misbehaviour only after the Supreme Court conducted an inquiry.

"No such inquiry had been conducted against members of the Kerala PSC, and therefore the governor had no constitutional authority to make such a recommendation," the former Chief Minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

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