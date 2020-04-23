Image Source : PTI Agra reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 335

With 19 more COVID-19 positive cases reported on Thursday, the total count of virus-infected people in Agra has reached 335, a health official said. At least 100 people who came in contact with the Covid-19 patients in private hospitals have tested positive for the disease, while 35 people comprise health workers and their close family members who have been found positive for the coronavirus.

The state has so far reported six deaths.

According to the health authorities, Fatehpur Sikri has reported 35 cases and 26 foreign returnees have tested COVID-19 positive. As many as 104 members who took part in a gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month, were also found infected with the virus. So far 30 people have been discharged.

The Agra administration on Thursday earmarked a quarantine centre at the Hindustan college that can accommodate 500 people at a time. A community kitchen will take care of their food.

The authorities have also sealed 86 areas in the city identified as COVID-19 hotspots.

