Aero India 2021: Asia’s biggest defence and aerospace exhibition to begin today with Rs 47,000 cr Tejas deal

The 13th edition of Aero India -- Asia’s biggest defence and aerospace exhibition will kickstart in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the three-day biannual event which is taking place for the first time in a hybrid mode due to pandemic. The show will be hosted by the Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bangaluru, which is going to be the first international aviation event in the COVID-19 era.

The show will see participants in both physical and virtual mode. Purely dedicated to showcasing India’s prowess in defence production, the event will showcase indigenous platforms in the defence sector.

Over 200 MoUs will be signed between different procurement and manufacturing agencies. The show is expected to begin with the inking of a Rs 47,000 crore deal for 83 Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas' for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Even the logo of this year's Aero India is inspired by the LCA. The tri-coloured figure of the Tejas LCA with the Ashok Chakra in the middle is the core concept of Aero India 2021.

Last month, the Cabinet Committee on Security gave its go-ahead for the manufacturing of 83 LCA jets. This includes 73 LCA Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 trainer aircraft at the cost of Rs 45,696 Crore along with design and development of infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 1,202 crore. It is the biggest ever single defence order for an Indian company and one that is expected to generate over 5,000 jobs.

HAL head R Madhavan explained that deliveries would begin 36 months from the signing of the contract and delivery of all 83 jets would be completed in six years from then. This means the IAF would have 83 LCA Mk1 jets by the end of 2030.

For the first time Defence Ministers of Indian Ocean region from 27 countries will participate in person or through virtual mode in a conclave organised on the sidelines to discuss shared threats and cooperation in disaster management. Another first is a conclave of Chief of Air Staff from friendly countries to share ideas on the impact of technical advances on air warfare, Joint Secretary in the Department of Defence Production Anurag Bajpai told reporters in Bengaluru.

Giving details about the India Pavilion in the Aero India Show, Bajpai said that indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities will be showcased in the event. COVID protocol is followed with participants producing RT PCR negative reports made mandatory. The public entry is restricted with only 15,000 persons per day in the exhibition area and 3,000 for the flying display.

